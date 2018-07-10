Ibrahim Idris, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), has commissioned Police Mobile Force Squadron 64, Ideato Area Command, at Ogboko, in Ideato South Local Government of Imo State.

He also stated that the command would also serve part of Anambra State that had common boundary with Ideato.

Idris, who was in the state weekend for the South East Zone Security Summit in Owerri, the state capital, also inspected the ultra-modern Police Headquarters that was almost 80 percent completed, built by the state government, and commissioned the Police Training College at Nekede in Owerri West Local Government.

He inspected the multi-billion naira prison complex also built by the government and waiting for commissioning by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Handing over the Police Mobile Force Squadron to the IGP for commissioning, Governor Rochas Okorocha explained that the unit was built and funded by the Imo State government and donated to the Nigeria Police Force.

He said the Squadron would kick-start development in Ideato as, according to him, a foundation had been laid for the speedy development of the area, stressing that no society could develop without adequate security.”

Okorocha said: “The first thing for development is security and having put it in place, every other thing shall be added. With the establishment of this base, our Eastern Palm University can now be assured of security. This is the beginning of the development to come.”