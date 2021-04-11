



A meeting of South-East governors, focused on security issues in the zone, has been scheduled for Sunday in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Expected at the meeting are the Brigade Commanders, Navy, Air Force Commanders, Inspector General of Police, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other stakeholders.





The governors, according to sources, are meeting to find a solution to the recent insecurity challenges facing the zone, particularly the recent jailbreak and attack on Imo Police headquarters that led to the release of over 600 suspects in police custody and 1,881 inmates at the Correctional Service Centre Owerri.

Chief Press Secretary to Imo Governor, Oguike Nwachuku, confirmed the meeting.

According to him, the governors would brief the media after the meeting.