



The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has asked personnel of Nigerian Police Force to be firm and ruthless with “criminal elements”.

Adamu stated this at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, during the flag-off of a special security action plan, codenamed “Operation Puff Adder II”, to reinforce the ongoing fight against banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes in the country.

While assuring the police operatives of adequate welfare provisions, he charged them to be civil with law abiding citizens, adding that the new special operation would be intelligence-led and community-driven.





He said the new operation would be executed in a sustained collaboration with the Armed Forces, the Intelligence Community and other sister security agencies.

He added, “This flag-off is the first phase of the operation targeted at the full restoration of peace and security in the North-West and North-Central Geopolitical Zones of the country.

“The operation is aimed at dislodging bandits from their current operational spaces and denying them space to regroup in other parts of the country.

“It will also ensure that all arrested bandits and their collaborators are brought to book. In the long run, it is expected that the operation shall be replicated across other States of the Federation to deal with the security challenges inherent in those States.”