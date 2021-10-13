IGP charges MOPOL commanders to deal with troublemakers in Anambra

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba Usman, has charged Mobile Police Force (MOPOL) commanders to deal ruthlessly with any individual or group trying to disrupt the peaceful conduct of the November 6 gubernatorial elections in Anambra state.

The IGP has also charged the MOPOL commanders to work with the military and other security organisations in the state to curb the wave of violence ravaging the state and other parts of the country.

Usman is currently holding meetings with Strategic Commanders of the Force (Police Mobile Force, Special Protection Unit and Counter-Terrorism Unit Commanders) at the Force headquarters in Abuja.