



Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday told the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, that the challenges before him would test his mettle, adding that the organisation he was leading itself faced several challenges.

The Vice-President reminded the new IGP that he was assuming office at a turbulent time, hence the need for him to hit the ground running.

Osinbajo spoke shortly after he decorated Baba with his new rank at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said, “You are assuming office at a very turbulent time in the life of our people. There are multiple threats to law, order and public safety.

“The role of law enforcement agencies, particularly that of the Police force as primary agency charged with maintaining law and order, has never been more important.

“The Police Force is our institution of first resort, the first line of defence against crime and anarchy and the first sign of the strength of the state.”

Osinbajo noted that policemen still worked in extremely difficult conditions while some faced the threat of physical harm by terrorists and hostile non-state actors while in the line of duty.





In a brief interview with State House correspondents, Baba admitted that he came on board at a challenging time. He however promised to improve on the performance of his predecessor.

He said while the police management team led by Adamu tried its best, there was still a need for improvement.

The Acting IGP said, “Nigerians will see improvement on where my predecessor has left. I came in at a very challenging time. I know it. I recognise it and I will work on how to improve from where my predecessor has left.

“I have been a member of the management team. We have tried to do our best, but it’s not enough. There is room for improvement.”

Baba promised to rejig the Police Force’s operational strategies.

On equipment and manpower, he said the Force had the President’s support and he expressed the hope of getting more of what had been requested through the Police Trust Fund quickly.

He added, “Nigerians should expect improvement in the security situation. Nigerians should also collaborate and cooperate with us. With all the inadequacies we have, we still require everybody to be part of policing in this country.

“That is why the emphasis on community policing will continue and the emphasis on collaboration with all other sister agencies will continue and we hope to have a better situation very soon.”