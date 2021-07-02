IGP asks policemen not to take unreasonable risks

The Inspector-General of Police, Baba Alkali, on Friday asked policemen to desist from taking unnecessary risks.

The IGP spoke after launching the office of Operation Search and Flush in Imo State

Alkali who admonished the cops to stop involving in any act that is unprofessional said that the police authority under his leadership would continue to champion the welfare of policemen.

He said that he was happy with the level of assistance the state governor, Hope Uzodinma, had accorded the police in the state to do their work.

Alkali who commiserated with the families of cops who lost their lives admitted that policing was full of hazards.

He said, “Stop taking unwarranted risks. Many of you are in trouble today for your unprofessional conduct. Change your attitudes towards work. Change your attitudes towards members of the public. Change your attitudes towards your colleagues.

“We will continue to appreciate your commitment and sacrifices to protect Imo people and the society at large. I want to assure you that those who do their works accordingly will be rewarded and those who make mistakes will be punished, also.”

The state governor thereafter dolled out N5m cheques each to the families of the 21 policemen who lost their lives in the recent past in the state.