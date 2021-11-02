IGP: We’ve arrested perpetrators of Justice Odili’s residence raid

The Inspector-General of Police (IG), Alkali Usman, has said operatives who raided the residence of Supreme Court judge, Justice Mary Odili have been arrested.

He disclosed this during an interview at a two-day capacity building workshop for security operatives in Lagos and Ogun organised by the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Zone Two, held at Victoria Island, Lagos.

Justice Odili’s residence was on Friday night invaded by armed security operatives for reasons yet to be ascertained.

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), Department of State Services (DSS) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) all denied any involvement in the invasion which attracted widespread condemnation.

Following public outcry, the IG on Monday disclosed that an investigation into the incident had commenced and assured the perpetrators would be fished out and brought to justice.

Giving updates on the case, Usman said: “I have taken my time not to speak quickly on this issue to ensure that when I speak, I am able to give Nigerians information on what transpired or what has been done. To the best of my knowledge, we have been able to arrest the perpetrators and we are investigating the circumstances surrounding the invasion or siege on the judge’s residence.”

On the wee-hour attack at the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), Usman said the police and other security agencies were working to ensure the safe rescue of the six persons kidnapped.

“We have information that bandits attacked the University of Abuja and six persons were kidnapped. The police and other security agencies including the military are working to ensure the safe rescue of the victims,” he said.

The IG also dismissed reports that suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, has been recalled as he assured of adequate security in the forthcoming governorship elections in Anambra State.