A former Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Solomon Arase, has said that collaboration between the public sector, private sector and the Civil Society is essential and critical in modern policing.

Arase said this on Friday in Okada, near Benin, while delivering a public lecture to mark the 84th birthday of Chief Gabriel Igbinedion.

He Spoke on the topic: “Strategic Partnership for National Security: Extending the Frontiers of Private Sector Participation Model”.

He said the primary goal of Government was to attain socio-economic development for national self-reliance.

The former inspector-general of police said this was largely predicated on the security systems, among other factors.

According to him, the efforts of public sector alone could not adequately guarantee national security.

He, therefore, said that collaboration between the public sector, private sector and civil society was essential and critical in modern day policing often anchored on community policing system.

Arase also said that his lecture was a re-echo of strategic partnership for national security using the paradigm of private sector participation.

“In particular, I allude to the view that the frontiers of private participation model have been set.

“Without being immodest, I take the position that, beyond eulogy and rhetoric, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, the Esama of Benin, has creditably and unbeatably set the Levant frontiers of private sector participation in guaranteeing national security,” he said.

He said that this had set the standard to reach the crescendo of strategic partnership for national security.

The former I-G stated that an individual could not do it alone, and urged all other non-State actors to follow his footsteps.

He said this would help to secure the present generation and generations yet unborn.

In his opening remarks, Prof. Lawrence Okechukwu, Vice Chancellor, Igbinedion University, Okada, said that the topic of the lecture was apt because of the daunting global security challenges.

Okechukwu said the lecture was an annual event organised by the institution as part of activities to mark the birthday celebration of the founder of the institution and the patriarch of the Igbinedion family.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the birthday celebration comes up on Sept. 11.