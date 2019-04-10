<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar, arrived Katsina state on Wednesday to rally support for his newly launched “Operation Puff Adder” aimed at wiping out banditry and other insecurity challenges in the eight frontline local government areas of the state bordering Zamfara

Speaking during a courtesy call on Governor Aminu Bello Masari who was represented by his Deputy, Manir Yakubu, the IGP reiterated the commitment of the Police to reduce banditry in the state to a barest minimum

He said “the activities of the bandits and kidnappers in the state have become a source of concern to President Muhammadu Buhari who has directed us to clear the bandits through whatever means’’

“Insecurity challenges in the state could be brought to a low level if we have the required cooperation from the public and the traditional institutions. We shall employ community policing strategy in implementing this presidential directive’’

“We shall take the war to the camp of the bandits in the forest, to identify, destroy and occupy their camps. Clearing the bandits and prosecuting them is a task that must be done. As we succeeded in arresting those who kidnapped the Governor’s mother in-law recently so shall we arrest and prosecute these bandits’’

Responding, the governor described the present security challenges in the state as ‘a period of anxiety and apprehension whereby a part of the state is taken over by bandits who strike, kill and maim the citizens at will’’

The Governor further expressed shock that the kidnappers have taken over the highways in the state and harass citizens even at their homes and places of comforts

He said “We appreciate the latest directive by the President which will put paid to the end of criminality in the state and the entire North West’’

“With the synergy of operation in the entire North West, it will be all encompassing and will restrain the bandits in their strides. We have always assisted in funds and logistics and we do same again. We will do whatever it takes to protect live and property because security is the first responsibility of any government’’

The IGP also visited Basari, one of the strategic camps the squad was deployed to interact with members of the squad as well as the traditional rulers. He also visited the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdumuminu Kabir Usman.