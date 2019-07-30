<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, is set to meet with top police officers to discuss the recently proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) and the general insecurity in the country.

Those attending the meeting are Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs), Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), state Commissioners of Police, and other senior police officers.

The meeting, which is holding at the IGP conference room, is expected to deliberate on the following issues: the court judgement of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), security of the FCT and other states of the federation, the security situation in the South West, Operation Puff Adder, among other critical security matters.