<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the streamlining of Nigerian police operations at all the ports for speedy cargo clearance and improved efficiency.

The order followed Adamu’s meeting with the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) Malam Hassan Bello at the Police Headquarters in Abuja.

“Towards this end, directives aimed at streamlining police operations in and around Ports Terminals have been given to the Maritime Police Command and other formations.

“The directives reinforce the mandate of the Assistant Inspector General of Police (Maritime) and the commissioners of police in-charge of the responsibility for police operations at all ports across the country.

“No other Police Formations, Commands, Units or Teams by any designation are authorized to undertake any operation or investigation in and around any Nigerian Ports Terminals.

“Any operations must be with the knowledge, written authorization and active involvement of the Assistant Inspector General of Police (Maritime) or the commissioners of Police in-charge of the Western and Eastern Ports Authority as the case may be,” he said.

The acting I-G also pointed out that the stoppage of containers to clearing agents by different units in the police has also been harmonized.

He stated that such orders would henceforth be routed through the office of the AIG (Maritime) to the Nigerian Shippers’ Council for execution.

“The implication of this order is that the Maritime Police Command is to work in conjunction with the Shippers’ Council to ensure the actualisation of the IGP’s order.”