The acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate arrest and prosecution of all persons involved in the attack on Police officers who were on a mission to arrest some suspected armed robbers and receivers of a stolen vehicle in a community in Cross River State.

The spokesperson of the police, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Frank Mba in a statement yesterday said the attack which occurred on the 17th April, at Ogoja Community, was masterminded and executed by one Ikenga, a receiver of stolen property, and his gang members.

He said four Police officers attached to IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) unit were seriously wounded, with deep matchet cuts on their heads and other parts of their bodies.

He said the detectives (the victims of the savage attack) are investigating a case of a stolen Toyota Sienna Bus earlier reported by the Master Chapel Church, a Pentecostal church based in Lagos.

He said the detectives had, after a painstaking investigation, arrested four male suspects – Peter, Ben, Ebuka and Johnson.