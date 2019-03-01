



The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has approved and ordered with immediate effect the reversal of the name of Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit to its founding name: Complaint Response Unit.

This decision was taken as a result of the recommendation made by the pioneer Head of the Unit, ACP Abayomi Shogunle, following feedback from the public and stakeholders working with the Unit on police accountability in Nigeria.

Members of the public can reach the CRU 24 hours daily via the following channels: Phone Calls Only: 08057000001, 0805 700 0002; SMS and WhatsApp Only: 08057000003; BBM: 58A2B5DE; Twitter: @PoliceNG_CRU; Facebook: @PoliceNgCRU; email: [email protected] OR [email protected]

The CRU is an internal police oversight Unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

The Unit was established in November 2015 and tasked to run a community-oriented complaint management system through which citizens’ complaint against police officers are addressed in real time.

The motto of the Unit is “No To Impunity.”