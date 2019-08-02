<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Inspector-General Muhammad Adamu on Monday met with the Northwest governors as well as representatives of Taraba, Plateau and Niger states to brainstorm on ways to tackle security challenges facing the zone.

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari briefed who briefed reporters after the meeting, said the resolutions reached include placing a ban on the notorious “Yansakai group’’ for having no legal backing and ordering that the police should arrest any of them who go about killing and molesting people.

The governors also ordered bandits and Yansakai members to surrender all arms and ammunition in their possession to the authorities and release all persons under their captivities.

He said: “The herdsmen and their families should be allowed to go to the markets, worshipping places as well as to go about their legitimate duties, provided they do not carry arms into public places.

“The bottom-line is education. We have to place more emphasis on the provision of public education. No nation has eradicated poverty and provided the basic needs of life without education. Education is the key.

“You cannot even worship God without knowing Him and how can you know Him without education. We will also provide necessities that will make living and nomadic life more meaningful.”

The governors also resolved to provide improved variety of pastures and better breeds of cattle to ensure the production of better quality milk and meat, being the major responsibility of government.

Speaking earlier during an address at the council chambers of the Katsina State Government House, the IG said the meeting was to coordinate the activities of the police with a view to finding lasting solution to the security challenges facing the Northwest and the country.

Katsina State is one of the states in the zones threatened by frequent banditry attacks, kidnapping and cattle rustling.

The chief host, Katsina State Aminu Masari, hailed the IG’s initiative and reminded him that all the governors were fully aware of their responsibility in securing the lives and property of their people.