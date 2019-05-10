<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has launched a new counter-kidnapping and other violent crimes strategy.

The new strategy is designed to complement and strengthen the ‘Operation Puff Adder’ which is currently ongoing in different parts of the country.

IGP, Adamu, said that the strategy which is purpose and intelligence-driven is targeted at identifying, locating and dismantling kidnappers and other criminal groups operating in the county.

It would also ensure that those who collaborate with kidnappers are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

This is just as the police have rescued 27 kidnapped persons including five Chinese nationals kidnapped on April, 15, at Bobi, Niger State.

They were said to have been rescued safely and successfully on May 5 from a forest at Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State.

A total of 22 other kidnap victims were rescued in Zamfara State and other parts of the country.

Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who made this known in a statement, also said there would be massive deployment of under-cover operatives, decoy operations and high-level tactical missions with active participation of operatives drawn from the conventional police units.

Mba in the statement said: “In continuation of the efforts of the Nigeria Police Force to speedily bring to an end the current internal security challenges being experienced in some parts of the country, the acting Inspector General of Police, M.A Adamu, has today, May 9, 2019, rolled out new counter-kidnapping operational strategies.

“The new strategies, which are purposeful and intelligence-driven are targeted at identifying, locating and dismantling kidnapping gangs across the nation and bringing the kidnappers and their collaborators to justice. It is designed to complement and strengthen the ‘Operation Puff Adder’ currently going on in several states of the federation.

“The operation will involve the deployment of undercover operatives, decoy operations and high-level tactical missions with active participation of operatives drawn from the conventional police units, the Force Intelligence Unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squads (SARS), the Special Anti-kidnapping Squads and the Police Tactical Units comprising the Police Mobile Force (PMF), the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and the Special Forces.

Mba also said: “Police operatives from ‘Operation Puff Adder’ have rescued unhurt 27 kidnap victims including five Chinese nationals.

“The Chinese citizens who were earlier kidnapped on April 15, 2019, in Bobi, Niger State, were safely and successfully rescued on 5th of May, 2019 from a forest in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State, following painstaking investigative efforts, including both air and ground surveillance. Two of the kidnappers died from injuries sustained during exchange of gunfire with the police in the course of the rescue mission. Twenty-two other kidnap victims were rescued in Zamfara State and other parts of the country.

“In addition, between January 2019 and the 1st week of May 2019, a total of 270 suspected kidnappers were arrested; 275 suspected armed robbers were arrested and 105 assorted weapons plus a large cache of ammunition were recovered.

“The IGP, while commending the public for their understanding and supports so far, reassures the nation that the end to violent crimes and other sundry criminal activities are in sight. He promises that the force under his leadership will continue to work with other relevant stakeholders in the task of making Nigeria safer and better.”