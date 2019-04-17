<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammad Adamu, on Wednesday launched operation puff adder in Zamfara state.

The IGP, while launching operation, said the Nigerian police is good to go energetically in the fight against bandits in Zamfara.

Adamu revealed that bandits in Zamfara state has scampered to neighboring States especially to Sokoto with the ongoing robust combined operations in Zamfara state which was becoming the center of banditry in the northwest

Adamu who was represented by AIG Zone 10 Sokoto Muhammad Mustapha disclosed that Successes has been achieved in curtailing banditry activities from the time the operation was launched in Kaduna on Friday April 5, 2019.

He warned that these successes could not be sustained without cooperation, information, intelligence report, prayers and support from all and sundry in the various communities across the affected areas.

Adamu revealed that there are over 500 policemen at the launching and more will be coming to support the security personnel that are currently expediting actions against bandits in Zamfara state.

He warns his officers and men that for the police to succeed in all their assignments it is a must that they must abide by the rules of engagement and they must be professionals in the discharge of their duties.

Governor Abdul Aziz Yari who was represented by the secretary to the state government Prof. Abdullahi Muhammad Shinkafi, stressed that the operation puff adder initiative by the inspector general of police clearly shows that the IGP means business adding that as the crooks are inventing new ways to perpetrate heinous crime so is the immediate need to create and adopt new strategies to dismantle their nefarious activities.

Yari lamented that the bandits were hitherto attacking villages and abducting people on the highway without notice but now device new strategies and boldly give notice of day and time of which they’ll strike at their victims hence the need to launched such an operation.

The situation according to Yari is pathetic and worrisome disclosing that there are over 10 thousand orphans in Zamfara state because of the killings that persisted across the state

Earlier in his welcome address, Zamfara state commissioner of police Mr. Celestine Okoye disclosed that the operation will be carried out with all the security agencies as well as members of the Civilian JTF in the state.

Okoye revealed that well trained, equipped and motivated personnel with operational assets will be deployed to strategic locations on flashpoints and highways to curb the excesses of criminal elements in the state.

Okoye assured that the Nigerian police under the leadership of IGP Muhammad Adamu is working assiduously to ensure security and protection of lives and property of the people of Zamfara state.

“Let me also warn all persons who engage in criminal activities, especially armed bandits and kidnappers to suspend their actions or face dare consequences,” Okoye warned.