



The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, is convinced he has done a great job since he assumed leadership of the Nigeria Police Force.

Appointed as IGP in January 2019, Adamu’s time in service is set to expire next month when he’s expected to make way for a new appointment.

Speaking during an interview televised on TVC on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, Adamu said he’s made great contributions to policing in the country.

The Police boss noted that he worked tirelessly to ensure the September 2020 passing of a new Nigeria Police Bill hailed by many critics as an important foundation for reforming the Force.

He also credited his leadership for the passing of the long-desired Police Trust Fund law, and implementation of community policing strategy to address insecurity across the country.

Adamu noted that it was under him that the structure of the Force was decentralised down to the grassroots where members of the public can get justice.





He credited himself for other institutional changes including the creation of training institutions, police clinics, and the establishment of the National Institute of Police Studies (NIPS).

“I’ve been proud to say that we came, and we’ve been able to make impact,” he said.

Despite Adamu’s high plaudits for himself, his tenure has witnessed a significant spike in insecurity across the nation, with banditry and kidnapping grabbing the headlines quite often.

His failure to secure the Abuja-Kaduna highway from kidnappers who have turned it into a familiar haunt is one his critics have been loud about.

Thousands of Nigerians, mostly youths, also protested last October in nationwide demonstrations against years of police brutality.

Many called for Adamu’s resignation especially due to the perceived mishandling of the protests as officers assaulted and killed some protesters in the early days of the demonstrations.

Dozens of police officers were also killed in a breakdown of law and order following the escalation of the demonstrations by security forces and thugs.