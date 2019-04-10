<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, Nhailed the leadership and members of the National Assembly on the passage of the Police Trust Fund Bill, yesterday, 9th March, 2019.

The Police Trust Fund Bill, when signed into law by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, will be pivotal to providing a legal framework for the management and control of the Special Intervention Fund for the training of personnel of the Force, procurement of operational equipment, infrastructures and maintenance of Police Stations across the Country.

The IGP notes that with the passage of the Bill, and hopefully, the eventual signing into law by the President, the Federal Government will be laying a solid foundation for the future of an effective and efficient structure for policing the Country.

He further observes that the passing of the Bill couldn’t have come at a better time than now when concerted efforts are being made at all levels to overcome issues of armed banditry, kidnapping and other heinous crimes across the Country.

The IGP therefore thanks all stakeholders that helped in mobilizing supports for the passage of the Bill, especially, the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Human Rights Groups, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), the Media, the Traditional Rulers Council of Nigeria amongst others.