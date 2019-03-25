<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered a speedy and comprehensive streamlining of the operations of the Nigerian Police force in and around ports terminals in order to reduce unwholesome delays and inefficiency experienced at Nigerian ports, especially the Apapa ports.

The order came as a fall out of the meeting the Executive Secretary Nigerian Shippers’ Council, (NSC) Barr. Hassan Bello, had with the Inspector General of Police in February at the Force headquarters in Abuja.

In a statement made available to newsmen by NSC, IGP Adamu’s order states “Towards this end, directives aimed at streamlining police operations in and around ports terminals have been given to the Maritime police command and other formations. The directives reinforce the mandate of the Assistant Inspector General of Police (Maritime) and the commissioners of police in-charge of the responsibility for police operations at all ports across the country.

“No other Police formations, commands, units or teams by any designation are authorized to undertake any operation or investigation in and around any Nigerian ports terminals unless with the knowledge, written authorization and active involvement of the Assistant Inspector General of Police (Maritime) or the commissioners of Police in-charge of the Western and Eastern Ports Authority as the case may be.”

The IGP also pointed out that the stoppage of containers to clearing agents by different units in the force has also been harmonized.

To this end, “it has been directed that such orders must, henceforth, be routed through the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, (Maritime) who will process same to the Nigerian Shippers’ Council for execution”, the police statement said.

The implication of this order is that the Maritime Police Command are to work in conjunction with the Shippers’ Council to ensure the actualisation of the IGP’s order.