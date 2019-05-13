<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, has restated the commitment of the police hierarchy to the training and retraining of officers and men across the country to respect human rights of the citizens.

Adamu stated this on Monday in Benin, Edo state, while declaring a three-day training programme on human rights, for special anti robbery squad officers in the state.

Adamu who was represented at the event by the Police Commissioner in charge of Training and Development, Abiodun Odube, said that the training was meant to “improve professionalism of officers, who would take the training down to their subordinates and rank-and-file.”

He added that the training is “part of a holistic reform to get personnel of police well-equipped to discharge their duties and win the trust of Nigerians.”

In his speech, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. DanMallam Muhammed, noted that the intensive training would reposition the participants for efficiency and good relations with members of the public.

Earlier, the Executive Director of Prisoners’ Rehabilitation and Welfare Action (PRAWA), Dr. Uju Agomoh, noted that it was not enough to call for banning of police units; but there was a need to train, retrain and support these units to get the best.

Project Manager of Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit, GIZ, (German society for international cooperation), Hartmut Zander, said that GIZ had been sponsoring reforms and trainings in the Nigeria Police through its Police Programme Africa, which has been running for over three years.

Zander said that GIZ aims at ensuring a holistic reform in the way police jobs are carried out and to promote international best practices in policing within Nigeria and Africa at large.