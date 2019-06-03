<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council has said those calling for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari for attending a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Saudi Arabia, are inviting anarchy into the country.

The group’s President-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abakaliki.

The group said no group had powers to attack Buhari for merely exercising his right to freedom of association.

It said the position of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Christian Association of Nigeria on the President’s trip was capable of fueling religious war.

Recall that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and CAN had on Saturday criticised Buhari for “disappearing” from the country, 24 hours after he was inaugurated for second term, to attend a meeting of the OIC in Saudi Arabia.

But the Igbo youth body’s statement read, “The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide is amazed by the call for President Buhari’s resignation by an Igbo platform and the CAN, for attending the OIC meeting in Saudi Arabia.

“It is barbaric for anyone to call for President Buhari’s resignation using Igbo platform, as such rhetoric is capable of plunging the nation into a religious war that will consume the Igbos and other minority groups living in the North.

“We disassociate ourselves from any call for the resignation of President Buhari few days after his swearing in, and urge those behind the call to have a rethink.

“We should be forming alliances and building bridges across Nigeria, instead of creating enemity with our predominantly Northern Muslim brothers. That is what is being unknowingly done and this is capable of igniting religious war and making us and properties preys.”