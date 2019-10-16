<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Igbo Youth Assembly (IYA) Worldwide, has described as too early calls for zoning of 2023 presidency by some elder statesmen in the country.

In a statement signed by its President General, Ifeanyi Nwaudunna, IYA called on Nigerians and concerned citizens to stop politicking with 2023 Presidency.

According to Nwaudunna, this clamour is political madness. “How can the so acclaimed leaders or elder statesmen be talking about the zone or region to produce the President in 2023 while the present government is barely five months in office.

“It is too early and unpatriotic to start politicking about 2023 Presidency while some state governments are yet to inaugurate their cabinets or Executive Council to fulfill their campaign promises.

“Unfortunately, the perpetrators of this social nihilism care less about good governance in their respective states.

“IYA therefore call on the acclaimed elder statesmen and old brigade leaders to stop distracting the peace and unity of Nigeria by shelving the clamour for zoning 2023 Presidency,” Nwaudunna said.

According to him, Nigerians should be focusing on how to engage and make the government at all levels accountable on their campaign promises in order to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

“Igbo Youth Assembly worldwide urges Nigerians to do away with these enemies of the country because they don’t mean well for the country. They are just after their inordinate and selfish political ambition and desires.

“Why are they not supporting and promoting good policies and programmes of the Federal Government geared towards delivering dividends of democracy to Nigerians,” Nwaudunna said.