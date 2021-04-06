



Igbo women group, Nkata Ndi Inyom Igbo, has expressed the worry over the state of security in the South East.

The group, in a statement by its Executive Secretary, Aku Eze, lamented that the region in recent months had witnessed a spate of mass slaughter of people, murder of security personnel, banditry, jail breaks, forced occupation of farmlands and rape of women.

The group called on the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to pay particular attention to the growing insecurity in the region even as it implored President Muhammadu Buhari to support South East governors to perform their duties effectively as chief security officers.





The group called for thorough investigation of cases of security breaches, saying those found culpable should be made to face justice as a deterrent to others.

“We deplore the present state of affairs and and strongly recommend urgent and decisive action in tackling the intolerable state of insecurity in Igboland. The attack on innocent citizens and security agents has led to a situation where policemen and other security staff no longer feel safe in their uniforms while Igbo men, women and children cannot go about their daily lives and businesses freely. We commiserate with those who lost loved ones in the attacks and strongly demand that the region be returned to its former peaceful state by those charged with that responsibility,” Eze said.