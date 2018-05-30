Igbo traders in Calabar, Cross River, on Wednesday defied the sit-at-home order issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

IPOB had earlier issued an ultimatum asking members to sit-at-home on May 30 as a mark of honour for their fallen heroes.

A check by NAN correspondent at some popular Igbo business areas in the state shows that all their shops were open for normal businesses.

At Bedwell area in Calabar, a community largely occupied by the Igbo automobile spare parts, business activities were ongoing.

One of the traders, Mr Innocent Chukuwuma, said that staying at home because of the order from IPOB would not put food on his table.

According to Chukwuma, the order cannot be obeyed by all Igbo indigenes, saying that some people from the Eastern part of the country were not in support of their activities.

“I am a businessman who earns profit from my spare parts business. I have a big family, if I sit at home, who will feed my wife and eight children.

“I cannot obey such order under any circumstances,” he said.

Another trader at Bedwell, Mr Nonso Obi, said that IPOB cannot determine the daily activities of Igbo indigenes.

Obi urged the group to embrace peace and shun all forms of violence and agitations.

At the Marian and Watts markets, where the Igbos largely occupy shops, normal business activities were also ongoing.

A trader at Watts market, Mrs Patience Abani, told NAN that IPOB order has no economic effect on her business.

“What is the order for, will sitting at home put food on my table with my children?

“Such order cannot be obeyed by me and my household,” she said.