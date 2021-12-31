Igbo spiritual leader: No progress in society without education, health

The Spiritual Leader of Ndi Igbo, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka (Ogilisi Igbo), has commended the leadership of Anambra State Association Worldwide (ASA World) for its successful end of the year seminar tagged, “Capacity Building, Investing in Health and Education to Build Stronger Communities”.

Chief Ezeonwuka made the recommendation yesterday at Abagana in Njokoka LGA, of Anambra State during his speech in a seminar which held at the palace of Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze (Onowu Abagana).

According to him, no community or society would make any meaningful progress, without properly investing in health and quality education, since Education transcends regular classroom lectures.

In his words, “I am happy that the leadership of ASA World understands and appreciates the role of quality education and good health in the development of a society. Our youths need to be properly trained, not just to be good in the classroom, but also in real life, where they are expected to make a positive impact through skill acquisition.

when they’re properly oriented about the health implications of some of their bad choices, such as drug abuse and similar vices, there’s every chance that they’ll retrace their steps and become better”

The Igbo Spiritual Leader expressed gratitude to the Chairman of ASA World, Dr Nwachukwu Anikwenze (Onowu Abagana), and the entire leadership of the Association for making efforts to make their own contributions towards the Upliftment, development and progress of Anambra State.

Ezeonwuka urged the association to rally around the incoming government in the state, knowing full well the important roles they’ve played in the past, in pursuit of a greater Anambra State.

People from all walks of life from different parts of the state, including the Member Representing Njikoka Federal Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives, Hon Dozie Nwankwo (Onyendozi) graced the occasion.