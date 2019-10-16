<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chief Pius Ozanaekwe, a former president-general of the Onitsha Markets Amalgamated Traders’ Association (OMATA), the defunct umbrella body of all traders in Onitsha and its environs, has stated that the Igbo want restructuring of the country more than the presidency in 2023.

He noted that having Igbo presidency without restructuring would not add any benefit to the ethnic and that it would only benefit the elite, adding that the office would still be under the control of what he described as the northern oligarchy as well as other cabals who don’t want the country to progress.

He said this while speaking to newsmen in Onitsha on Tuesday. Anaekwe noted that giving the Igbo presidency under the present structure Nigeria will render the office unproductive to Nigerians as such Presidency will be under the control of the north oligarchy and other cabals as the office will be manipulated by them to do their bidding.

While insisting that what will benefit the Igbo was restructuring or having a separate state, he stated that the best people to change the course of governance are the Igbo, adding that it was high time the nation’s leaders told themselves the truth and plan on how to give the Igbo chance to rule Nigeria.