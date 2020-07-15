



The Imo State Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Dr. Divine Eches Divine, has said that Igbo presidency in 2023 is incontestable, arguing that it will be Nigeria’s political solution.

The cleric spoke to newsmen on Monday in Owerri, the state capital.

He said that it would amount to injustice if Igbos are denied the opportunity to produce the next president of Nigeria, describing it as long overdue.

“We are laying a serious foundation for people to understand that the Igbo presidency is not a zoning issue. Every agitation should surrender at the feet of the Southeast presidency as a doctrine of necessity.





“Southeast leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria, as well as other religious groups, are seriously consulting. There should be a fair share of power where all the ethnic groups will benefit. For instance, the North, the West and the south have taken a turn in government. The southeast has been marginalized. It is our turn to take a stand in the corridors of power.

“I can beat my chest to tell you that Igbo presidency will go a long way in solving the country’s political problems,” he added.

Meanwhile, he has called on the political and religious leaders from southeast to come together in chatting a way forward, insisting that it is now or never.