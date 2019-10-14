<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

South East Governors Forum have resolved to meet with President Muhammad Buhari on Thursday over the welfare of Ndigbo.

This was a major highlight of their meeting with other Leaders from the region on Monday.

The meeting held at the Government House in Enugu.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi was in attendance to Chair the meeting.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state and his Abia State counterpart, Okezie Ikpeazu were also in attendance.

Others in attendance include the Ohanaeze Ndigbo President, Nnia Nwodo, Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, former Enugu state Governor, Jim Nwobodo, Sen. Victor Umeh, and other leaders of Igbo extraction.

Speaking after the meeting that lasted for about 4 hours, Mr Umahi said that they have resolved to meet with President Muhammahu Buhari on the welfare of Ndi-Igbo.

A statement by Mr Umahi’s Special Assistant on Media, Francis Nwaze, said that the Governors noted that the full details of their meeting will be made available after their meeting with the President on Thursday.