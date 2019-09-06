<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Eze Ndigbo Thailand in Mekong River Asia, HRH Eze (amb) Uzochukwu Jerome Ezeneche, has condemned the Xenophobic attack on Nigerians in South Africa even as he calls on The African Union and the United Nations to intervene before the crisis escalates.

In a statement made available, Ezeneche described the worrisome development as setback to recent African Charter on Free trade.

While commending the Federal Government on measures taken so far to arrest the situation, the royal father urges restrain on the part of protesters as hoodlums are already hijacking the situation to loot and vandalise South African investment in Nigeria.

While also calling on South African authorities to restore order in affected provinces, Ezeneche said both countries stand to lose if the tit for tat attitude continues.

Going down memories lane, Ezeneche recalled that Nigeria in the 70s played pivotal role in bringing to an end apartheid during the time of white minority rule in South Africa.

On long-term solution to immigration of Nigerians abroad for greener pasture, the Igbo leader urges the Federal Government to address problem of power, insecurity and unemployment adding that if all this measure are in place, the numbers of Nigerians travelling abroad to eke out a living, would drastically reduce.