Two Igbo groups, Igbo Peoples Congress (IPC) and Igbo Aborigenes (IA), have lauded the leadership of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, for their reassuring resolutions at its last Sunday’s Imeobi meeting at Enugu, where it resolved to invoke the Igbo ingenuity in self-defence against any security threat.

This was contained in a press statement signed jointly by their President Generals, Pastor Okey Colbert (IPC) and Comrade Chidi Obisike (IA), and made available to newsmen in Umuahia, Tuesday morning.

The groups warned anybody planning to cause security breach in Igbo land to flee now in his or her own interest before they are completely crushed.

They expressed their satisfaction that Ohanaeze Ndigbo is living up to its duty to its people and commended members of Imeobi for their firmness and position pertaining to the security challenges rocking some parts of Nigeria.

The group also suggested that the bravery of Ndigbo, shown during the Biafran war, was still intact and must not be wished away by anyone.

DAILY POST recalls that Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on Sunday said it would defend every single soul in Igbo land against any threats.

This came the same day the South-East Governors’ Forum unveiled more plans for its regional security network, which it said was at an advanced stage.





Ohanaeze resolved during Imeobi, (the highest decision making body of the group) that the people of the zone would henceforth protect themselves.

In a statement issued after the meeting and read by the President General of Ohanaeze, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, Ohanaeze said “having extensively considered and deliberated the lone agenda of the meeting, which is “Security in Ala Igbo”, and having discussed exhaustively and with deep trepidation, the deteriorating security condition in the South East and nationwide, the assembly resolved as follows:

“Ohanaeze hereby states categorically that Ndigbo will not stand by and watch their people slaughtered.

“That Ohanaeze will defend every soul in Igbo land.

“Ohaneze hereby nominates, activates and directs the council of elders made up of reputable Igbo personalities and leaders to engage Ohaneze state governors immediately on prevailing security challenges.

“Finally Ohaneze reminds Ndigbo that there have been difficulties in security in our history in Nigeria: In all these our determination to protect our home lands and families against aggressors has never wavered and we have always relied on our ingenuity and vigilance to ensure our survival. Let nobody take us for granted.” Ohaneze said