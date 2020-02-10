<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





An Igbo socio-political organization, Imeobi Igbo Forum, on Monday, urged the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu to stay away from the burial venue of his parents to avoid any confrontation with the authority.

His Royal Highness, HRH, late Eze Israel Okwu Kanu of Afaraukwu community, Umuahia, in Abia State and wife, late Ugoeze Sally Nmeme Okwu Kanu, parents of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, according to the family, would be buried on 14th February, 2020.

Addressing newsmen in Onitsha, Anambra state, the National chairman of the group, Chief Mike Ikegulu-Onugha, urged Kanu to steer clear off the burial arena until all the issues against him are resolved.

“He should wait until the coast is clear for him to come back. The dead must be buried whether Nnamdi is around or not. If he comes home, it is an opportunity for those who are looking for him to get him.





“Left for me, the government of the federation should allow him to come and bury his parents. I wish he will come and bury his parents the way I did mine.

“However, rather than come and get involved in all sorts of legal matters and military stuff as well as other issues, it is better for him to keep off,” he noted.

He urged the federal government to forgive “a freedom fighter who is asking for a democratic/judicial means of independence”.

While sympathising with the family of Nnamdi Kanu over the demised of his parents, Chief Ikegulu-Onugha urged them to take heart.

“In all struggles, stories like these come up. These are stories that will be told better in life. His parents died in the struggle, let us not mince words about it. The struggle has taken toll on them” he stated.