The World Igbo Congress has urged the British Government to defend the rights of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, following his arrest by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The group argued that Kanu is a British citizen, hence, his fundamental rights should be protected by the British government.

The group’s Chairman, Anthony Ejiofor; and Public Relations Officer, Basil Onwukwe made this known in a statement titled, ‘Statement of the World Igbo Congress on the abduction of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the Federal Government of Nigeria’.

The group also described Kanu’s arrest as “illegal abduction and international gangsterism”.

The statement partly read, “It has also been confirmed to us that Nnamdi Kanu, a British citizen, was abducted in a country other than the United Kingdom to which he travelled on a British passport.





“Consequently, this raises the spectre of illegal abduction and international gangsterism that violates the spirit of the process of extradition.

“World Igbo Congress, therefore, calls on the Nigerian Government to ensure that Nnamdi Kanu is treated in accordance with the rules and international conventions that guarantee that his rights and personal safety are protected.”

The group then called on the “British government to stand up and defend the right of her citizen. The UK (United Kingdom) government needs to investigate the collusion of any other country or party in this saga.”

WIC also urged the United States, Unites Nations, and other international bodies “to take note of the ongoing abuse of human rights in Nigeria including this matter of abduction of Nnamdi Kanu”.