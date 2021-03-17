



Nzuko Umunna, an Igbo think-tank, has congratulated Ayo Adebanjo on his emergence as the new leader of Afenifere, the apex Yoruba socio-political group.

The group said in a statement that Adebanjo will use his experience to “position Afenifere especially for the challenges of nation-building.”

He was named acting leader of Afenifere after Reuben Fasoranti stepped down on Tuesday.

In the statement issued on Wednesday, Ngozi Odumuko, the coordinator of Nzuko Umunna, described Adebanjo as a “relentless Awoist and confidante of the late sage.”

“The rancour-free exercise is a testament to Pa Adebanjo’s engaging pedigree, widespread acceptance and the confidence reposed in him by the Yoruba Nation,” the statement read.

“We align fully with this position and have no doubt whatsoever that Pa Adebanjo, who has forged a historic handshake especially with Nzuko Umunna and generally with Ndigbo, will acquit himself most creditably in this latest national assignment.





“Pa Adebanjo has always placed a premium on cementing the historic bond of brotherhood and solidarity between the Ndigbo and their Yoruba brethren. Instructively, Pa Adebanjo participated actively at the “Handshake Across the Niger” conference jointly hosted by Nzuko Umunna and Afenifere.

“While assuring Pa Adebanjo and the new Afenifere leadership of our unalloyed support and solidarity, we are confident that his experience, courage and uncommon sense of history will position Afenifere especially for the challenges of nation-building and in confronting the threats that assail our peoples.

“We urge the entire Yoruba Nation to accord him the same support. We also congratulate Oba Oladipo Olaitan, the Alaago of Kajola Ago, on his election as the Deputy Leader of Afenifere.”