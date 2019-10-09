<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chief Cyril Sunday Eze, the newly elected president of Igbo speaking community in Lagos State, has charged Igbos on the need to be united for the progress of the association.

Eze, while speaking with newsmen after his inauguration as president of the organization, said he would ensure that progress was achieved in his four years reign, maintaining that growth would only be possible in an atmosphere of peace and unity.

He promised to use his connection as a traditional title holder in Yoruba land to promote peace among the people and the host community, pointing out that he would abide by the charge from board of trustees to carry everyone along and ensure there would be no crack in the wall of the body in the four years of his reign.

The electoral umpire, Demian Umeh, said he was happy that the election that produced Eze was free and fair and everyone was comfortable with the outcome of the election, stressing that it was the beginning of good thing for the people.