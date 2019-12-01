<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Igbinedion University, Okada in Edo State has honoured Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, with an honorary degree in Doctorate of Art for her contribution to human development and progress at the national and international levels.

The 41-year-old actress was honoured alongside other prominent Nigerians which includes former President Goodluck Jonathan, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi (Kusenla III), Chairman Business International Management, and Mr. Sow Bertin Agba.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye, said the awardees were honoured for their contribution to human development and progress at the national and international levels. and they were all recognized for being Nigerian Icons worthy of emulation by the Nigerian youths.

The veteran actress took to Instagram to celebrate her new achievement. She wrote; “Dr Mrs Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, MFR, Honorary Doctor of Arts (D.Arts) Thank you Igbinedion University Okada. To God Be all the Glory.”