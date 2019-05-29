<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye, the Vice-Chancellor, Igbinedion University Okada (IUO), has urged students to be involved in Information Communication Technology (ICT) programmes of the university.

Ezemonye disclosed this during the opening ceremony of a CISCO workshop organised for staff and students of the university on networking on Wednesday.

CISCO is an American multinational technology conglomerate with headquarters in San Jose, California, the centre of Silicon Valley.

CISCO develops, manufactures and sells networking hardware, telecommunications equipment and other high-technology services and products.

Ezemonye said “Igbinedion University has been admitted into the CISCO academy. The institution has created a smart campus that allows students to excel in knowledge driven by IT and prepares them for the future.

“My vision is to ensure that Igbinedion University becomes one of the best smart campuses in Nigeria.

“The first choice was training staff and students to understand CISCO system programmes.”

According to him, the essence of the workshop is to make students to acquire skills that will transform them as entrepreneurs.

He added that the interests of students were uppermost in the minds of the school management “and that is why the university ensures that all these opportunities are made available for students to update themselves.”

The vice chancellor assured that history would not forget the present management of the university as part of those that laid the foundation of the institution.

He urged students and staff of the university to take the training seriously, as people paid heavily to travel far to acquire such skill.