Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has donated two Toyota Hiace buses to the Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS) in the state.

Receiving the vehicles on Wednesday in Enugu, Ndubuisi Ogbodo, NPS Controller, Enugu State Command, lauded Ugwuanyi for the gesture and other support from the administration.

Ogbodo said the vehicles would facilitate justice dispensation and delivery among prison inmates within the state, especially as logistics for moving inmates to courts had been a serious challenge.

“We thank God for the governor in remembering us, the prisons service, and giving us two brand new Toyota Hiace vehicles.

“These vehicles will go a long way to alleviate the logistics difficulties we have been having in the command as it concerns transporting inmates to court.

“We have over 92 courts which we convey inmates to in the state and their movement will not be easy if the command lack the vehicles to meet up the cases of these inmates.

“I am sure these operational vehicles will help to re-invigorate justice delivery and dispensation; which will greatly help to further decongest the prisons in the state,” he said.

The controller thanked the governor over the ongoing renovation work he was personally doing in some prison cells within Enugu State.