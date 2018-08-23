The federal government assisted International Funds for Agricultural Development, through the Value Chain Development Programme on Monday trained Taraba farmers, processors and market women on the use of standard weight and measures for rice and Cassava products.

At a stakeholders workshop for leaders of farmers, processors and market women held at the Nurses’ House in Jalingo, National Coordinator of IFAD-VCDP, Dr. Ameh Onoja, represented by Mr. Kennedy Esinolu called on participants to apply standard weight and measures in selling their products to get value for their investments.

“It is when you have standard and quality products that people can patronise you.

“You must follow the standards spelt out in the lectures you are going to take. If you use poor processing methods and people eat and die, you are responsible for their death and you must be careful,” he said

On her part, one of the facilitators, Ms. Rachel Ogunlana, called on farmers to ensure quality and standard for their products in order to get value for their products and for the health and well being of the society.