



The deputy governor of Lagos state, Dr Idiat Oluranti Adebule, has enjoined all stakeholders in education sector to collaborate with government to take education to enviable height in the state.

Adebule stated this through Director of Basic Education Services (BES), Lagos State Ministry of Education, Biodun Oni, at a one-day sensitization programme, organised by Human Development Initiatives (HDI) with support from TrustAfrica.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Addressing Inappropriate Behaviour in Public Schools in Lagos State’, Adebule observed that school discipline is one of the things that enhance better and quality education delivery in the classroom and school environment.

She believed that jointed efforts by stakeholders in education sector guaranteed improvement in pupils’ performance and qualitative education in schools.

The deputy governor revealed that the current administration in Lagos state has introduced measures to checkmate and reduce the incident of indiscipline among students of public schools.

The number two citizen stressed that Ambode administration has also re-introduced voluntary organizations such as Red Cross, boys scout, the boys brigade, amongst others, to explore the virtues of discipline, obedience, leadership traits and team spirit in public schools across the Centre of Excellence.

“We have fenced and gated all public schools in Lagos state to ensure that our students remain in the school premises particularly during the school hours and to also prevent intruders and the spate of kidnapping.

“More teachers are being recruited and teaching aids provided to enhance quality of learning and our desire is to rejig students-teachers ratio and reduce pupils over-crowding,” she explained.

The Executive Director of HDI, Olufunsho Owasanoye, said it is important that all stakeholders in education sector work together to put an end to quiet corruption in public schools in the state because of its negative long-term impact on the society.

She traced dropping out of students from schools as well as not having access to quality education to quiet corruption which has deeply rooted in many schools.

Participants at the one-day sensitization programme themed, ‘Building Collective Effort to Address Quiet Corruption in Public Schools in Lagos State’, submitted that to curb quiet corruption in public schools in Lagos state requires the commitment of all stakeholders to live above board.