The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has commenced training on the management of trauma for more than 30 doctors and nurses from Kano State.

The training, which is in conjunction with the Kano Hospital Management Board and the state Ministry of Health is expected to last for three days and will equip the medical practitioners with strategies to handle trauma patients arriving in the emergency rooms.

According to a statement signed by Esther Eleojo, the Information Officer of ICRC on Wednesday, the training is aimed at improving the participants’ ability to correctly assess and manage incoming trauma cases that result from injuries to the spine, head or limbs.

The Head of Delegation, ICRC in Nigeria, Eloi Fillion, was quoted as saying: “The importance of quick, responsive care in a medical emergency when every second counts can never be emphasised enough. Good trauma care involves getting the patient to the right place at the right time for the right care and it can save many lives.”

The statement revealed that: “Two specialist surgeons conducting the training – Dr Iqbal Khurshid from India and Dr Kenneth Ozoilo from Jos, Nigeria – will give theoretical presentations along with intensive practical sessions on life saving techniques to be administered to trauma patients.”

The ICRC has worked in Nigeria on various humanitarian challenges for the past 30 years. In the last nine years, it has significantly scaled up its operations in response to the consequences of the armed conflict in the North-east and armed violence in the central and southern parts of the country.

In 2017 alone, over 230 Nigerian doctors and nurses improved their knowledge and skills through emergency trauma and surgical management courses organised by the ICRC.