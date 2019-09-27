<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Since inception in 2008, the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission has granted compliance certificate to 107 Public Private Partnership projects in the country.

The Director-General, ICRC, Chidi Izuwah, said this on Friday in Abuja during a press briefing on the forthcoming conference on strengthening women’s involvement in PPP projects.

Giving a breakdown of the figure, he said 76 Outline Business Case compliance certificates and 31 Full Business Case compliance certificates were issued during the 11-year period.

He said the latest of these certificates is the OBC compliance certificate granted for the upgrade of 22 teaching hospitals and the FBC compliance certificate for the Automated Ticketing System for the Nigerian Railway Corporation.



When asked when the upgrade of the 22 teaching hospitals would commence, he said this would depend on when the Federal Executive Council gives the final approval.

He dismissed claims in some quarters that the upgrade of the teaching hospitals would lead to job losses, adding that the move was necessary to enable the country to reduce the over $10bn spent annually on medical tourism.

Izuwah said the agency would engage the Nigeria Labour Congress and other stakeholders in the health sector to explain the benefits of the upgrade to the hospitals many of which are in deplorable conditions.

He said the ICRC would continue to regulate PPP projects of the Federal government in a manner that would help address physical infrastructure deficit which hampers economic development.