



Director-general of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Engr Chidi Izuwah, has died.

He reportedly died in the early hours of Tuesday, March 16, 2021. It was not immediately confirmed if he died in Abuja.

Izuwah fell ill of an undisclosed sickness since last month and has been hospitalised in South Africa all this while.

Before his appointment as the DG of ICRC, Izuwah had many years experience in the private sector, including as a lecturer at the University of Port Harcourt.





He held several senior oil and gas asset management positions in a career spanning over 21 years with SPDC (Shell Nigeria) and Shell International USA and Europe.

He was confirmed to his current position by the senate and formally appointed Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the ICRC in 2019 by President Buhari.

The late Izuwah had a first degree in civil engineering from the University of Nigeria and a master’s degree in hydraulic engineering from the University of Newcastle upon Tyne in the UK.

He was an alumni of Harvard, Wharton, Columbia University, and Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad Executive Education.