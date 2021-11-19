ICRC: 15, 000 livestock to be vaccinated in Nasarawa

About 15, 000 livestock in Awe and Keana Local Government Areas of Nasarawa State have been shortlisted for vaccination against any outbreak of animals diseases in the state, an official of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) has said.

Mr Abubakar Madi, ICRC Head of Livestock in the country revealed this at the livestock stakeholders’ conference in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital on Friday.

According to him, the vaccination exercise would hold from December 1 to December 17, 2021, in Awe and Keana Local Government Areas of the state.

He, therefore, stated that the two local government areas were chosen for the exercise because of the large population of pastoralists, most of whom were displaced from other areas due to crises.

Madi added that the conference was meant for veterinarians, pastoralists and other stakeholders from the two local government areas to exchange notes ahead of the vaccination exercise.

His words: “The ICRC has concluded arrangements to begin vaccination of 15, 000 livestock in Nasarawa State.”

He maintained that ICRC had since 2018, carried out several humanitarian interventions in the state including the deworming of over 200,000 livestock.

Earlier, Mrs Patience Nanklin-Yawus, Communication Field Officer of ICRC, Jos Sub delegation, explained that the organisation had assisted a lot of victims of communal violence in Nasarawa State.

She disclosed that the ICRC Jos sub-delegation office was working in all the states of North-Central.