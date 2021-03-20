



The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has warned members of the newly inaugurated Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) of the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State against shun false alarm, abuse of office, witch-hunt and victimization of innocent staff.

Inaugurating the 6-member team at the University’s old Senate chamber, the Chairman of the Commission, Professor Bolaji Owasonye called on them to carry out their duties efficiently to avoid falling foul of the law.

The Chairman of the Commission who was represented by the Commissioner, Enugu Zonal Office, Barr. Amedu Sule stated that ACTU was not set up as a parallel authority to the University Management adding that rather they were to work closely with Management to enthrone discipline and accountability in order to build a virile and reputable university.

According to him; “ACTU is an initiative of the ICPC, approved by the Federal Government to serve as in-house mechanism for corruption prevention in all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government”.

“The Unit which derives its powers from Sections 7 and 70 of the ICPC Act is charged with the responsibilities of carrying out all the functions of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) except the prosecution of offenders”.

He assured the University Management of continuously achieving its mandates if the management and staff ensure transparency, accountability, honesty and diligence in the discharge of their duties.





The Commission boss expressed the believes that ACTU would be a veritable tool in helping the University to attain her goals stressing that the University would benefit from ACTU when it commences the implementation of its assigned functions.

He noted that such functions includes systems study, review of processes and procedures of the University with a view to making recommendations as appropriate to block corruption loopholes, sensitization of Staff, implementation of University’s code of ethics and conduct of preliminary investigations into complaints received amongst others.

The members of the ACTU include: Mr. Friday Onwumere (Chairman), Mr. Kingley Onyekezie, Mr. Dapo Jegede, Miss Chiaka Nnodi, Mr. William Osatuyi and Mr. Chidi Ukwuoma. They are to work for 3 years in the first with an option of a second tenure if re-appointed by the Vice-Chancellor of the University.

Professor Owasonye congratulated the new Vice Chancellor, Professor Sunday Elom on his emergence as the first indigenous Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

In his remark, Prof Elom who was represented at the inauguration by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic, Professor Dennis Akoh, said that members of the Unit were carefully selected adding that he was sure they would discharge their duties competently and diligently.

He assured the Commission of the University’s commitment to accountability and transparency in the discharge of its official responsibilities pointing out that corruption would not be allowed to thrive in the institution under his watch.

“I have vowed that as far as I am in the saddle, I will do the work as unto God, not unto men”, the Vice-Chancellor stated.