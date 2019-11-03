<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has trained no fewer than 250 persons on how to fight corruption at the grassroots through National Anti-Corruption Volunteer Corps (NAVC).

The Chairman of ICPC, Bolaji Owasanoye, stated this at a day mandatory training programme for the group in Akure, Ondo State capital, that the Corps would be nationwide foot soldiers of the anti-corruption commission in fighting corruption.

Represented by the Assistant Director, ICPC, Patience Osayi, ICPC chairman revealed that the volunteer corps has been re-branded and restructured in such a way that there would be checks and safeguards at the local government, state and national levels.

Osayi, who is also the National Secretary, NAVC, explained that the focus of establishing the Corps was to create opportunities for partnership with individuals and groups towards the eradication of corruption in Nigeria.

According to her, “Before the establishment of the commission, Nigeria had been stigmatised by the international community as being very corrupt. This was because there had been several failed campaigns in the past to wipe out corruption or reduce it to a tolerable level.

“It is to receive and invest any report of the conspiracy or attempt to commit or the commission of an offence in relation to corrupt practices and in appropriate cases to prosecute them.

“To educate the public on and against bribery, corruption and other related offences.”

Speaking in the same vein, the state Coordinator, NAVC, Ondo State chapter, Gbenga Akinbobola, said members are being trained in order to perform their expected functions, stressing that their assessment should be done on yearly basis.

He said: “NAVC provides an opportunity for collaboration with individuals and organised groups, including professional bodies toward eradicating corruption in Nigeria.

“The new NAVC will develop a corps of volunteers for community service against corruption, mobilise and educate the citizens on corruption and its ills”.

“Despite unfavourable economy situation in our society, members still have strong passion for the fight against corruption. This is displayed by members in the state, putting resources together in making the activities of NAVC a success always.

“Though NAVC is not a paid job, yet enthusiasm of people here in fighting this menace called corruption is very high. This is an indication that if necessary actions and supports are given, corruption will soon be a thing of the past.”