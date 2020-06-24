



The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Wednesday said it has started tracking 67 selected constituency projects in Nasarawa State.

Mr Clement Obaniyi, the commission’s Commissioner in Benue, also overseeing Nasarawa and Plateau, told newsmen in Makurdi on Wednesday, noting that the projects were 2016 constituency projects of National Assembly members in Nasarawa State.

Obaniyi said that the selected projects ranged from construction of boreholes, HIV campaign projects, provision of buses/cars, erosion control and flood, electrification, dams and road construction.





He added that the projects were selected for tracking by a team from Budget Office of the Federation, Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, ICPC, National Institute of Quantity Surveyors and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs).

The commissioner, who noted that the projects tracking would last for four weeks, added that the commission had earlier tracked 98 of 2017/18 selected constituency projects in Benue.

He said that during the tracking, the commission discovered that some projects were abandoned, some ongoing, some completed, while others were yet to start.

He explained that while the commission was still investigating the issues discovered during the last tracking, its focus was on preventing any act that may lead to corrupt practices through system study and public enlightenment.