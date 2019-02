The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has seized 12 landed properties belonging to a construction firm and its owner.

The Commission disclosed this in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Mrs Rasheedat Okoduwa, in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the property, which are located in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja belonged to Mrs Ochuko Momoh, Director, Blaid Construction Limited.

The commission said that Momoh is under the scrutiny of the commission in respect of an on-going investigation.

The statement lists the property to include: two duplexes located at No. 14A, Lungu Crescent, Wuse 2 and No. 6 Casamance Street, Wuse Zone 3.

Others are a mansion situated at No. 16 River Niger Street, Maitama; a bungalow at No. 35, Abidjan Street, Wuse Zone 3; two uncompleted residential estates located at Plot 618 Mabushi (B06) and Plot 1468 Katampe District.

”Terrace duplexes on Plots No. 21, 22, 23 and 26, Olympia Estate, Kaura District; a shopping complex on Plot 27, Waziri Ibrahim Waziri Crescent, Apo District; three vacant pieces of land located at Plot No. 1824, No. 1827 and No. 2017 Katampe District and a block of six apartments on Plot 799, Ebitu Ukiwe street, Utako.”

The statement said that the seizure, which was carried out after an intelligence-led investigation, was based on the opinion of the commission that the properties owned by Momoh and her firm ”are excessive.”

”This is having regard to their past and present emoluments and all other circumstances.

”To this end, the commission will issue public notices of the seizure and shall cause them to be served on the appropriate land registries and Ministries and Departments where these properties are situated as required by law.”