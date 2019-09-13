<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Abuja residence of the 2nd Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mallam Shehu Dikko, has been sealed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The ICPC sealed Dikko’s No. 1 River Benue, Maitama residence following an order of forfeiture of the property by a Federal High Court on Friday.

The house was sealed by the commission over a fresh corruption investigation on the federation.

According to the ICPC, the investigation is to uncover financial malpractices in the football association, allegedly involving Dikko and other executives.

Rasheedat Okoduwa, ICPC spokesperson, told newsmen that Dikko’s property was sealed following fresh corruption charges against him and some other executives of the NFF.

“It is true that ICPC sealed Shehu Dikko’s Maitama residence this morning,” she said.

“He is being investigated with others over fresh corruption charges. It has nothing to do with the cases of SPIP or EFCC.”