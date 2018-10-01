.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), says that religious leaders are key stakeholders in fighting corruption in Nigeria.

The Commissioner for Education, ICPC, Malam Muhammad Baba, said this on Monday in Abuja, at the ‘Train-the-Trainers Workshop’ for Imams and Islamic Scholars, organised by the Just Foundation, a subsidiary of Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society.

He said that since 2014, ICPC had been engaging religious leaders across the country to participate actively in the fight against corruption.

Baba also said that due to the critical role of religious leaders in tackling social vices such as corruption, the commission had introduced Religious Leaders’ Forum, so as to educate them about the negative impact of the menace.

“ICPC in line with the statutory mandate of the commission as contained in Section 6 (b to f) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act has the mandate to prevent corruption.

“ICPC also has the mandate to stop or fight corruption through any legal means including educating and sensitising the public,

“Part of education and sensitising the public is engaging religious leaders in the fight against corruption.

“That is why we introduce the religion leaders’ forum and since 2014 we have been engaging with the religious leaders across Nigeria to participate actively in the fight against corruption,” Baba said.

He said that the forum had impacted positively in the fight against corruption and increase awareness everywhere, adding that people are increasingly becoming aware of the dangers of corruption.

The commissioner also said that more religious leaders are now aware and they can change the attitude of their followers through sermons and other forms of preaching.

In his contribution, the Executive Director, Just Foundation, Imam Fuad Adeyemi, said the aim of the training was to build the capacity of Islamic clerics to understand and participate actively in the ongoing fight against corruption.

He said that 95 per cent of all the problems confronting Nigeria was corruption-induced, adding that the moment corruption was effectively tackled people would be able to get their right justly.

“When people get their rights justly then you do not need to care who is ruling you, there will not be any crisis like militancy, terrorism and all that.

“If you notice, almost all the problems of bad leadership we are facing in this country is corruption and if we use religious leaders to fight corruption be rest assured it will be successful,” he said.

He said that the foundation was working in seven states so far, adding that in 2019 it would extend the workshop to the East.

On her part, the Foundation’s Project Coordinator, Dr Rakiya Abaji, said the workshop would contribute immensely to the fight against corruption in the country.