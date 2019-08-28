<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission said its operatives freed 14 females locked in a room during a raid on a house belonging to the National Coordinator, Federal Civil Service Staff with Disabilities Multipurpose Cooperative Society, Iliasu Abdul-Rauf.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson for the Commission, Rasheedat Okoduwa, ICPC said Abdul-Rauf’s house was raided as part of an investigation into his alleged involvement in N1.7bn fraud.

The Commission said it had approached a court to grant it an order to remand the suspect in custody while the investigation into his alleged illegal activities continued.

The statement said, “ICPC has requested a Senior Magistrate Court, Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, to grant an order for the remand of the National Coordinator, Federal Civil Service Staff with Disabilities Multipurpose Cooperative Society, Alhaji Iliasu Abdul-Rauf, in prison custody over his alleged involvement in N1.7bn fraud.

“Abdul-Rauf, who is currently under arrest by the Commission, is alleged to have been involved in multiple corrupt acts, including bribery, breach of trust, criminal misappropriation and other frauds running into hundreds of millions of naira.

“After his arrest, a search of his house by operatives of the Commission revealed 14 females between the ages of 11 and 33 years, locked up in one of the rooms and were evacuated, after which they were handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons for further investigation.”

ICPC added that Abdul-Rauf had a history of running from the law, having previously been on the run after the Commission pressed multiple charges against him.

ICPC said Abdul-Rauf used his position as the National Coordinator of the FCSSDMDS to trick contractors into donating billions of naira into a national project that did not exist.